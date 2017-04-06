Things not to say to a depressed family member

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.06

There are things that one should never say to a person who suffers from depression. In fact, those who are close to a person with depression should never think that they are just being capricious. It’s important to understand that they have a true illness, that has also been recognized within the context of the World Health Day 2017. It is categorically off limits to say things like, “Come on, snap out of it!” or “If you continue like this, you’re going to make me feel bad too”. At the same time, there are definite warning signs that help friends and family members understand if their loved one suffers from this mood disorder. For example, if they often repeat, “Nothing is ever going to change”, “I’m worth nothing” or “I wish things could be like before”, then they have probably already fallen into the tunnel. In this case, it is essential to know the appropriate responses to give or which are the right behaviors to adopt. For example, if a depressed friend/family member declares, “Forget it, it’s too late”, because depressive desperation causes a mix of generalizations and lack of hope, psychologists suggest that one of the best responses during these “down” moments could be, “I am sure that things will work out exactly how you want..Maybe, not immediately and you’ll have to be a little patient. But I have no doubt things will turn out fine”.