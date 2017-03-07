They were waxing to disprove Darwin

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.07

Darwin would probably turn in his grave if he knew that he was responsible for the suffering of hundreds of millions of women who are forced every month to run to the beautician for hair removal. For sure, in 1871when he published The Origin of Species, he would never have imagined that he was encouraging this activity. Because, until then, contrary to what many think, hair removal was considered a rather “barbaric” activity. Native Americans, for example, shaved because they did not want to look like pigs. When the first English explorers set foot in their old villages they remained stunned at their smooth skin.

The truth, says the American author, Rebecca Herzig in “Plucked: A History of Hair Removal” , is that the link between man and ape, in the centre of Darwin’s masterpiece, completely overturned the old hostility to hair removal . That strange practice has turned into a kind of socio-cultural imperative for anyone who wants to be called civilized, and therefore, as different as possible from primates. So, in the USA hair removal became more and more widespread, especially among women and particularly white women. It became the hallmark of the purity of a race, a class separated from the lower classes and immigrants in which the skin should be smooth and perfect. Failing to follow these guidelines within a short time became a sign or symptom of mental or sexual deviance.

At times methods of hair removal were disparate, painful and often very dangerous. In the 20s and 30s of the twentieth century they used pumice and sandpaper which led to irritation and the formation of scabs. In more extreme cases there was a risk of cancer (with the hair removal by X-rays) or death (Koremlu, for example, was the most popular treatment in 1940 and was a highly toxic wax used as a base in mice poison). Paradoxically, women’s growing freedom corresponded with a greater slavery to the aesthetics: “With this expedient – says Herzig – it produced feelings of inadequacy and vulnerability in women, whose natural body hair was labelled as problematic and the use of hair removal was used as a form of social control in general. ” which, over time, has done nothing but increase. In ’900 after the waxing fever of the ‘ 60s, in the 70s doctors began prescribing hormonal medication ad hoc., such as Aldactone and Androcur. Today, the laser promises to be a permanent solution. All methods that in one way or another, as well as aches and pains produce side effects and damage the health.

Despite all this, however, women cannot do without it. The numbers are clear: today 99% of American women have their hair removed and each one spends between $ 10,000 and $ 23,000 during their lifetime for this. Yet, if you ask them why they do it, the chorused answer is a voluntary method to feel good and beautiful about themselves. An old lie, for more than 130 years.