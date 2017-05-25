They want to die because of no future not the pain

They want to die because of no future not the painby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.25
Mental rather than physical pain leads those suffering from terminal illness to seek assisted suicide. This was reported in a study conducted by the University Health Newtork in Toronto that mapped the profile of patients who chose this “solution” that has been legal for the last 12 months in the country. It emerged that on average the stimulus for this action is existential crisis: the inability to accept the idea of being defenceless and tied to a bed. A state of emotional suffering that particularly affects subjects who before becoming ill or having an accident conducted a rich or very active life. It is this very gap between the past and the present that many patients cannot cope with to the point that they ask doctors to help them move onto greener pastures.
