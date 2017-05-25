They want to die because of no future not the pain

Related:

The majority of Eastern-European immigrants work their hearts out from morning to night Always involved, on time, productive and dutiful. They are not German workers, but Polish and Romanian plumbers and builders employed in the United Kingdom. Tracing the identikit, surprising to many, is a recent study by the University of Bath on the workplace behaviour of European residents in the United Kingdom. Read More.

80% of Italian women do not know the difference between Norlevo and EllaOne Eighty percent of Italian women do not know the difference between Norlevo (the old morning-after pill) and EllaOne. Amongst those who do, 38% found out on the Internet, 16% from friends or family and 9% from magazines or newspapers. There is more besides. Seventy-nine percent of respondents did not even Read More.

The list of summer camps for dyslexic children Here is the list of the summer camps for children with learning difficulties organized in various Italian regions. This initiative by the Italian Dyslexia Association (AID) offers a unique educational and training experience to stimulate the autonomy of children and adolescents through the use of computer techniques and tools and Read More.

Prostitutes and nurses working the same area Not just marijuana and sex. Holland is in fact also the homeland of one of the most innovative and efficient health systems in the world. It is called Buurtzorg (district care), consists of a widespread and diffuse network of no-profit structures (that support but do not replace public ones) and Read More.

Blind recruitment is spreading in Italy Blind recruitment is spreading also in Italy. This is the practice of removing personally identifiable information from the resumes of applicants including their name, gender, age, education, so as to prevent discrimination and any possible unconscious prejudice. As reported by Hays, one of the world’s leading recruitment experts, this technique Read More.