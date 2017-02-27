They prefer to homeschool their children

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.27

Erika Di Martino is one of the parents who, in Italy, chose not to send their children to school and to educate them at home. She has 5 children (Thomas 10 years old, Olivia 9, Nicholas 7, Benjamin 3 and Viola 4 months old) and she is the founder of “Parental Education“. A Network of homeschooling open to all the families who want to teach their your children at home or who have already made this choice. A tool to learn, share experiences and also know and meet each other. The aim is also to encourage Italian moms and dads to choose such a method which, if it is still quite unknown in Italy, is rather widespread abroad.

