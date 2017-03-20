They love their work to the point of accepting any condition from the boss

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.20

The love for their work places many French workers at risk for burn-out. This scenario has emerged from the largest report on work conditions across the Alps, compiled by Confédération Française Démocratique du Travail, that looked at a large, heterogeneous sample of employees. Results indicate that as high as 77% of the participants stated that they loved their job, both from the point of view of the work that they perform and from the perspective of the overall team. A pleasant atmosphere that leads to a strong sense of loyalty. In fact, as many as 75% interviewed declared that they would never consider trying to surpass a colleague to advance his/her career. But, there is also a down side. This zealousness also pushes these employees to work according to frenetic rhythms and to accept working overtime into the night, and in less than optimal conditions. Which puts 60% at serious risk for burn-out.