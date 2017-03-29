They keep delaying childbirth but not as much as Italian women

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.29

The average age for first pregnancy among French women continues to rise: 28.5 in 2015 against 24 in 1974. These are the latest data that have emerged from the national statistics institute across the Alps (Insee). They explain this trend according to three factors. First, the diffusion of contraception. Second, the increasing level of education.. Last but not least, increasing female participation in the workforce. However, despite the continuous putting off of motherhood, France is in line with the UE average (28,8 anni), and far from the country at the bottom of the list, neighboring Italy, with an average of 30.7.