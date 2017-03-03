They don’t argue about love but about the vaccine

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.03

Before going to court over vaccinating your children, perhaps it’s better to get a divorce. That is what a Roman couple did not do. The husband was pro-vaccine, the wife opposed to prophilaxis for their little girl (with ear infections and hearing loss) so they went before a judge. Who, in turn, established that pediatrician would be the best one to decide on this matter. Given that the parents were unable to act in the best interest of the minor, the clinician was given independent right to decide on the timing and means by which the child should be vaccinated. A judicial precedence, to be sure, especially in these historic times when the number of families who underestimate the need to immunize their children is increasing.