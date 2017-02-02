They criticize Trump despite their skeletons in the closet

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.02.02

Apple was the first to have understood: if the “Big” of Silicon Valley don’t get on the “diversity band wagon”, their current hiring practices risk destroying not only their politically correct philosophy, but, also the meritocracy that they hold so dear.

For this reason, the iPhone-company has put into place (for already 2 months) a “positive” hiring policy towards minorities and women. So much so, that to demonstrate their ability to fully embrace their branding “we want Apple to reflect the world that surrounds us” , the new entries during the period June 2015 and June 2016, in the Cupertino (California) offices, were 37% women and 27% Black, Hispanic, or Native American. And as if this were not enough, their new hiring mission was entrusted to Denise Young Smith, Apple’s Global V.P. of Human Resources, and African American.

Without wanting to be rhetorical it is not at all true that Silicon Valley reflects the world that surrounds it. “Don’t get me wrong, I adore the Valley, and its wonderful climate. But as for the rest – that’s entirely a different story” declares Kathryn Finney, a fashion blogger disgusted by the fact that women and people of color are constantly left out or kept at a distance. For this reason, in 2013, she founded Digitalundivided, an organization that promotes conferences and laboratories oriented towards facilitating the inclusion of women and minority groups in technology businesses. The headquarters is in Harlem, an area of New York closely linked to American black identity, is the antithesis of Silicon Valley, not only geographically, being on the Atlantic rather than the Pacific coast, but also symbolically.

Apple’s efforts are paving the way in a world of high-tech businesses, where only 1% of the start-ups that receive funding is run by a black person or woman. The majority of investors – over 97%– bet on companies run by White male executives. A study undertaken by Finney herself (i.e. through Digitalundivided) confirmed this, after investigating over 60,000 new tech-businesses. As did a study sponsored by well-known, U.S.A. media giant CNN, that approached 20 U.S. corporations and asked them to reveal how many women and minorities had been employed by them. Only 5 answered: Cisco, Intel, eBay, Ingram Micro e Dell. With data that confirmed what we already knew.