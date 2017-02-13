They can’t get over Trump’s victory, so they blame it on school dropouts

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.02.13

All voters have to have a high school diploma. Seem like heracy? It just might be the solution to fight, with one fell swoop, two afflictions of our democracy: school dropouts and voter abstention.

American professor from Duke University (Michigan), Jennifer Lansford, was the one to launch this provocation. An expert of problems related to today’s youth, she claims that those who did not study the Constitution and know nothing of politics, should not be able to vote because they only damage their country.

The theory of reserving the right to vote for the elite and competent had already been advanced before, dating as far back as Plato. But the idea found fertile territory once again, during Trump’s campaign, when suddenly, the thinktanks radical chic, and not exclusively, began to doubt the intelligence of the Repubblican electorate. And even more so, after the Orange President was elected.

From Forbes to the Washington Post, not to mention the The New Yorker, in this past year, allo f the major, prestigious media outlets questioned whether it was right to allow ignorant masses to vote just like the educated.

And despite their out right snobism, maybe they have a point, after all. Seeing as, for example, in 2014 only one out of three Americans knew how the Federal government was structured – executive, legislative, and sudicia brances and more than half did not know that the Bill of Rights were, in fact, the 10 amendments of the Constitution. If, like the immigrants, these Yankees were forced to take the Test of Citizenship, just like the immigrants, half of them would not pass. And they would have to say goodbye to the right to vote, as a natural-given right. But that is not enough.

Voter abstention, according to a study undertaken by Yale University, is more difuse among school dropouts. And, if in the United States, 7 out of 100 young people leave school before earning their high school diploma, the solution might just be to only allow people with high school diplomas to vote.

Seem attractive? In this case, though, instead of Democracy, we are talking about Epistocracy, a political system that gives more power to those who are more educated and competent. A system, in which, only those who pass a test about political knowledge can vote. Or, in alternative, everyone gets one vote. And, some people get more than one. Sound familiar?