They become writers, if they come as children, otherwise engineers

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.24

It is linguistic competence that determines the future professions of immigrants. According to a recent study conducted by Duke University, the greater knowledge there is of the idioms of the host country, the more an immigrant will lean towards professions such as journalist or teacher, which require a high level of communicative competence. To the contrary, without these skills, professions in the STEM areas (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) are more probable, because they have more to do with numbers than words. But, in the immigrant population, what does knowing the host country language really well depend on? Primarily two factors. The first, on the similarity of the new language to the mother tongue. It is easy to understand, for example, that between a European and Vietnamese immigrant ending up in America, the first would find it easier to take on English. The second determining factor is the age at which one emigrates. Under 10 years old, it is definitely easier to deal with a second language. With time, everything becomes more complicated.