These are the 10 UK’s top universities

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.27

The University of Cambridge has maintained its number one position in the Complete University Guide’s 2018 ranking of the top universities in the UK. The Complete University Guide is produced annually and assesses universities by a number of measures, including employment data, non-continuation rates, research quality and student satisfaction. The universities in the top 10 have remained unchanged from last year’s table, although a few of them have changed positions. While the University of Oxford stays second, the University of St Andrews has taken third place, up from fifth position last year. The other institutions in the top 10 are: London School of Economics and Political Science (4), Imperial College London (5), Durham University (6), University College London (7), University of Warwick (8), Lancaster University (9) and Loughborough University (10). For 2018, the Complete University Guide has ranked 129 universities compared with 127 universities in last year’s ranking. The full Complete University Guide rankings for 2018 are available online.