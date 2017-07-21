There is no one unique integration for all immigrants

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.07.21

Adriano Cancellieri is a Sociologist at Iuav University in Venice and has just published Migrants and Urban Space in the latest issue of Il Mulino magazine.

Q: In one of your recent articles, to summarize briefly, you speak about the integration of immigrants as being all or nothing. Can you explain what you mean?

A: Everyone is talking about immigration and mixing up lots of completely different topics and subsequently producing a sort of inedible soup. Immigration is a natural phenomenon like the rain or the sunshine; we have to stop wasting time discussing whether it’s ‘good’ or ‘bad’. We just have to start by looking at and managing these many aspects one by one; the problems and the potential that arise from this natural phenomenon.

Q: In Italy, we speak about the need to integrate immigrants. But in your opinion, what do you think we have been doing in this regard, during the last twenty years?

A: Italy is a country that is struggling to generate broad-based policies, not only in the area of immigration. On the positive side, this has encouraged and created lots of innovation, justice and social inclusion which have been supported every day by many Italians. The negative, however is that it has been impossible to build solid, structured pathways which are capable of systematically advancing our country. We are always at the beginning, always in a state of emergency.

Q: I understand that, in your opinion, the conflict on immigration is not necessarily a negative factor. Can you explain your reasons why?

A: Conflict is fundamental to human action and so it is also the case with the subject of immigration; therefore I do not find it strange that conflicts arise. Destructive ones should be avoided, but all others are frequently an opportunity to gain knowledge and transformation. If we finally decided to read and study and work seriously on the individual issues (even the conflictual ones) opened up by immigration, we will find that the real conflict is with those who exploit workers and those who want to rediscover the dignity of work. The gender issue is between sexism and gender equality, the so-called second generation conflict is between the ability of young people to find their own way and see their aspirations recognized and insiders who seek to retain power and in all these conflicts the fight is not between Italians and immigrants but absolutely equal. In recent years, however, we have preferred to reproduce this absurd Italian and immigrant conflict which is meaningless from an empirical point of view and is, above all, socially and politically dangerous.