Therapy dog provides consolation to friends and relatives at funerals

by Angelica Basile - 2017.06.02

Kermit is the first dog in Texas to have received official authorization to help grieving relatives and friends at funerals. The sweet, one-year-old puppy is the pride and joy of The Affordable Burial and Cremation Service in Austin. Where his sensitivity towards people who have suffered the loss of someone dear helps clients who can ask that he be present before, during, and after the funeral service. Kermit is able to understand who needs his support the most and he simply sits next to them to make them feel better. A little like Lulu, the very first dog “hired” by a funeral parlor, who received a lot of attention when the news of this type of “therapy dog” was published. “The presence of animals is calming and uplifting. Kermit’s presence is not only a great comfort for people who are experiencing difficult moments” – explained Robert Falcon, owner of the funeral home – “but he also helps all of our staff and caregivers, who are constantly having to face all types of tragedies each day, both small and large”.