Therapy dog provides consolation to friends and relatives at funerals

Therapy dog provides consolation to friends and relatives at funeralsby Angelica Basile - 2017.06.02
Kermit is the first dog in Texas to have received official authorization to help grieving relatives and friends at funerals. The sweet, one-year-old puppy is the pride and joy of The Affordable Burial and Cremation Service in Austin. Where his sensitivity towards people who have suffered the loss of someone dear helps clients who can ask that he be present before, during, and after the funeral service. Kermit is able to understand who needs his support the most and he simply sits next to them to make them feel better. A little like Lulu, the very first dog “hired” by a funeral parlor, who received a lot of attention when the news of this type of “therapy dog” was published. “The presence of animals is calming and uplifting. Kermit’s presence is not only a great comfort for people who are experiencing difficult moments” – explained Robert Falcon, owner of the funeral home – “but he also helps all of our staff and caregivers, who are constantly having to face all types of tragedies each day, both small and large”.
Breastfeeding lowers endometrial cancer risk
Women who breastfeed their babies for the recommended six months may lower their own risk of developing endometrial cancer by 11%. In a new study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology, researchers looked at more than 26,000 women who had ever had a child, whether they breastfed, and for how long. Read More.
Belgium will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral Truvada
Hiv preventive drugs will be free of charge in Belgium. From June 1st, the government will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral, Truvada, to individuals not infected by HIV but exposed to an increased risk of infection, in particular homosexual men. The Minister for Public Health, Maggie De Block, has Read More.
Chicago to host largest medical conference in the world dedicated to oncology
In only a few hours, the largest international conference in the world dedicated to oncology will have its kick-off. We are talking about the annual meeting organized by ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), on June 2 - 6 that will take place in Chicago. During which 30,000 experts from around the world will Read More.
In France, a special clinic that cures tattoo infections
Inaugurated at the Bichat-Claude Bernard hospital in Paris, the first French medical clinic for those with or who would like a tattoo. Open one day a week, to prevent and treat complication caused by those colouring substances that 14% of the French population has chosen to inject under their screen it offers two Read More.
Three tips for Muslims with HIV who want to observe the Ramadan
Here are some useful indications, released by the French association Sida Info Service, for Muslims with HIV who want to respect the Ramadan. 1) Ramadan can be observed only if the Muslim patient with HIV does not have any other pathology, such as diabetes and hypertension. 2) Only those who take medicine Read More.
How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe
Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer Read More.