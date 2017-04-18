Theme park Edaville becomes autism-friendly like other USA parks

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.18

After the successful experimentation at Dollywood and Legoland, the theme park Edaville has decided to become autism-friendly. Headquartered in Cerver, Massachusetts, the park has just announced its intentions to organize a special weekend just for kids with autism. During which there will be a special appearance scheduled for the park’s main attraction: the adorable, animated train. The participants with autism will be able to enjoy riding the famous train, without the usual background music. And, instead of its loud whistle announcing the arrival at the main station, the train will use a musch softer tone. In this way, these special passengers will be able to take the tour without too many disturbing elements. Which is also true of the ad hoc bathrooms to be used only by these little guests: they will be entirely sensory driven, with none of the typically loud sounds emitted by the hand dryers or during flushing.