Their Valentine’s Day is from another world

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.13

This Saint Valentine’s Day is dedicated to a special love story. The one between Hélène and Laurence, two lesbians who are disabled. One with a serious handicap as a result of a car accident, and the other with brain damage due to a cerebrovascular problem at the age of 20. Together as a couple, since 2011, they got married in 2014, becoming the protagonists of the full-length documentary film, “Cerveaux mouillés d’orage” by French photographer Karine Lhémon. Lhémon had met the women in 2013 and had been impressed by the strength the two of them were able to transmit. It’s here that she got the idea to film the intimacy of their daily life, from gardening to striving for independence, to challenges, laughter and complicity against the “tyranny of appearances”. All the while, trying to fight any form of stereotype or exclusion. But, at the same time, giving the viewer a sensitive and honest glimplse into the world of two homosexuals in love.