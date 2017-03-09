The young man who’s becoming a genderless alien

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.09

A young man has spent over $50,000 on plastic surgery to transform himself into a genderless alien. Or at least into what we think an inhabitant of another planet can be like. He is a 22-year-old American guy from Los Angeles called Vinny Ohh who, since the age of 17, has just one dream: to become a hybrid extra-terrestrial, neither male nor female. He is now planning to spend other $160,000 having his genitalia, nipples and bellybutton removed and his forehead realigned. He doesn’t care if he’s not going to have children or to find someone who loves him. The only thing that matters to him is to be a “sexless thing”. Now, we have at least two questions: the first one is how can he be sure that he’s not going to regret such a radical choice? And the second one: how can a doctor go along with his wishes of this extreme transformation?