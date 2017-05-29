The winners of the first Disabili Abili Fest’s talent show

Related:

First recreational park in Rome for disabled kids Who said that theme parks are only for kids without disabilities? "Parkabile" is the first inclusive one in Rome. The project was conceived of a little more than a year ago, with the objective of creating a system that could include kids with disabilities and their families for parties or

Mountain climber with prosthesis reaches top of Mount Everest Jeff Glasbrenner, in 2016, became the first American with a prosthetic leg to reach the top of the highest mountain in the world. But before reaching the top, he had to overcome many obstacles, as he points out in an exclusive article published in Sports Illustrated. Glasbrenner lost his lower

Can you recognize the person who is deaf among all the photographs? "Faces of deaf people" is a unique photograph exhibition. Scheduled to take place on May 5, 6, 7, 13 and 14, in Reggio Emilia, and curated for the Circuit OFF European Photography Festival, during which the photos of deaf photographer, and architect, Giacomo Albertini will be displayed. The objective of

When it is possible to fire an employee with a disability In Italy, a company can fire an employee with a disability if the individual's health declines significantly. However, there are very clear guidelines for doing so, with 2 conditions in particular that must be met. The first: it must be demonstrated that it is impossible to integrate the employee into

U.S. postage stamp dedicated to pioneer of sign language "Respect". This is the word with which the US Postal presented its homage to Robert Panara, much loved promoter of cultural studies and sign language. Panara had been the first deaf student to get an undergraduate degree from New York University, who then decided to dedicate his life to the