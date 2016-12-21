The web’s most popular can suffer from “multisocial depression”

by Annalisa Lista - 2016.12.21

Kids that use too many social network accounts are much more depressed than those who have a maximum of two. A major study conducted by the University of Pittsburgh highlighted the emotional state of millenials in the USA who use the leading 11 social platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, Google Plus, Snapchat, Reddit, Tumblr, Pinterest, Vine and LinkedIn. The experts concluded that kids who are present on almost all the platforms exhibit 3 times more anxiety and depression than those who have either no social network presence or a maximum of 2 accounts. They found three primary reasons for this: First. The managment of numerous platforms requires keeping up with everyone and all of the related notifications, and put simply, creates an enormous amount of stress. Second. Having to adapt to all of the different platform regulations and netiquette norms creates anxiety and distress. As a result of not being able to keep track of all of the different behavioral guidelines, for each platform, there is a high risk of making a mistake and posting incorrect content or language. Third. Posting incorrectly can bring about insults and protests from other users.