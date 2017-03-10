The wealthiest businesswomen come from China

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.10

At a global level, the majority of billionaire businesswomen comes from China. Among the 88 richest women who lead a firm, 56 are Asian. Distancing by far the United States (15) and the United Kingdom (8). A truth emerged from Hurun, the Shanghai-based research firm. Topping the global list is Chen Lihua, popularly known as the “Beijing real estate queen.” Growing up in poverty in the Chinese capital, the high school dropout started off in furniture repair. She moved to Hong Kong in the early 1980s and got into real estate investing. Six years later, she established what is now Fu Wah International Group, a real estate giant involved in property development, asset management, and finance.