The violence of the Spanish suburbs revealed online

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.09

Great success for the Spanish film distributed exclusively on the internet, with no advertising budget. Criando ratas was filmed in the disadvantaged suburbs of Alicante and reveals the underground network of street gangs, smuggling, drug abuse, theft, etc. It is a raw and hard film whose characters are the actual residents of these neighbourhoods and who were filmed by director Carlos Salado for a period of five years. Since the end of December, when it was posted on YouTube, the film has received over one million views and its web page has registered more than three million hits. Evidence of how an alternative production with a low-budget and no advertising investment or commercial distribution can become a blockbuster, thanks to the potential offered by the internet.