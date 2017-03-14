The veil is not an employee right

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.14

European companies can ban employees from wearing the Islamic veil. It has now been established by the European Court of Justice, who has ruled in the case of two women, one in France and one in Belgium, who claimed the right to wear the traditional headdress during working hours. It does not constitute direct discrimination if a company forbids the wearing of political, philosophical or religious clothing, says the courts of Luxembourg. According to the Court “it may, however, constitute indirect discrimination if it is shown that people who adhere to a particular religion or belief are put at a particular disadvantage.” However – it is written that – “such indirect discrimination can be objectively justified by a legitimate aim, such as the pursuit, by the employer, of a political policy of neutrality, philosophy and religion in relations with customers, provided that the means employed to achieve that aim are appropriate and necessary. ”