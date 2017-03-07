The unique marathon runner with Down syndrome

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.07

Kayleigh Williamson has become the new star of Austin, Texas being the first person with Down syndrome to participate in the city’s half marathon. The twenty-six year old American, completed the 13.1-mile course in 6 hours, 22 minutes and 57 seconds; an excellent result which saw her come in very close behind the winner and stealing the show despite second place. Kayleigh was joined by a large group of people in her joyful victory dance. “I knew that I would not give up until the end of the race and I did it, I reached my goal” – she said. This determination has been evident for over three years, when she started to train hard swimming, practicing basketball with Special Olympics and even practicing Krav Maga, one of the most popular martial arts.