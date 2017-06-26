The unconscious prejudice towards overweight classmates

The unconscious prejudice towards overweight classmatesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.26
Children as young as nine have an unconscious prejudice towards their overweight classmates. Duke University researchers found that children can have a bias against fatter children, using their weight to determine if they are ‘bad’ or ‘good’. The study was published in the journal Pediatrics and included 114 children to make these findings. Experts noted that children who were shown pictures of chubbier kids were more likely to determine them as ‘bad’. Researchers said these children may not even realize their bias. Dr Asheley Skinner, an associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, said: “When children are stigmatized for being overweight, it can cause further weight gain and other health consequences. Given that, we felt that it was important to determine if we could identify unconscious attitudes towards weight in this 9-to-11 age group.”
