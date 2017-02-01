The U.K. makes judicial rehabilitation for homosexual men convicted of homesexual acts official

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.01

As of yesterday, the new “Turing Law” becomes official. The law grants a “posthumous pardon” and a “judicial rehabilitation” for thousands of gays and bisexuals convicted for their sexual orientation, not so long ago. The provision had been promised since 2013, when Alan Turing, the British mathematical genius who helped crack secret Nazi codes during WWII received a “posthumous absolution”. His story was brought to the Big Screen in the film “The Imitation Game”. Turing committed suicide at the age of 41, two years after having been tried for “indecent behavior” (1952) with another man, for which he was subjected to chemical castration. The initiative was met with satisfaction among LGBT activists and could involve as many as 50,000 men, 15,000 of which could be still alive. However, in the event that one of these men (i.e. previously convicted) is deceased, a family member can obtain the cancellation of the sentence by applying to the judiciary registry office. “I am immensely proud that ‘Turing’s Law’ has become a reality under this government”, declared the Justice Minister, Sam Gyimah.