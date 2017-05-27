The two causes of an increase in Alzheimer related deaths in America

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.27

Boom in deaths caused by Alzheimer’s Disease in the United States: +55% from 1999 to 2014. That now accounts for 3.6% of total deaths in America. These are the findings of the Morbidity and Mortality Report, just published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to which the phenomenon is the result of at least two factors. The first is the extension of life expectancy in the United States that has led to an increase in the elderly population, when dementia is more likely. The second concerns the marked increase in the number of diagnoses, related to improvements in research and scientific techniques. That, compared to the past, have enabled many Americans to discover that they are victims of this pathology and enabling them to fight it for a long period.