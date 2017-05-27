The two causes of an increase in Alzheimer related deaths in America

The two causes of an increase in Alzheimer related deaths in Americaby Angelica Basile - 2017.05.27
Boom in deaths caused by Alzheimer’s Disease in the United States: +55% from 1999 to 2014. That now accounts for 3.6% of total deaths in America. These are the findings of the Morbidity and Mortality Report, just published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to which the phenomenon is the result of at least two factors. The first is the extension of life expectancy in the United States that has led to an increase in the elderly population, when dementia is more likely. The second concerns the marked increase in the number of diagnoses, related to improvements in research and scientific techniques. That, compared to the past, have enabled many Americans to discover that they are victims of this pathology and enabling them to fight it for a long period.
The dementia kit will help families deal with the disease
Homeware that makes life easier for dementia sufferers and their carers is being sold on the high street for the first time. The 14 Unforgettable products – available in 59 Lloyds Pharmacy stores in the UK – were devised by 36-year-old James Ashwell, who cared for his mother over five Read More.
Let nurses with dementia keep working
Nurses with dementia should be allowed to continue treating patients. Royal College of Nursing claims the move would set an example to society. They could be moved into roles involving less technical tasks such as helping train colleagues to provide better dementia care. At its congress in Liverpool yesterday the Read More.
In this case children cannot prevent father from marrying the caretaker
In Italy, children can’t impede a marriage between their father and his caretaker, if he is user of an administrator of support. In Italy an administrator of support is a legal instrument that allows children or relatives to manage the affairs of a person with certain mental/physical difficulties, but not Read More.
Study reveals possible prevention of Alzheimer’s lies in doing good for others
To keep Alzheimer’s away, the secret is to do volunteer work. More than cross-word puzzles that strengthen the memory or sudoku to sharpen skills in logic, it is helping others that might reduce in half, the risk of developing this pathology in later years. Even only an hour a week Read More.
More music and less medicine for individuals with Alzheimer’s
With music therapy, individuals with Alzheimer’s relax and take less medicine. At least, that is what a recent study undertaken Brown University di Providence (USA) revealed, confirming results of previous studies. Their research involved an experiment conducted in a hundred of retirement homes on a national scale. Giving the residents headsets Read More.
A hi-tech solution for locating individuals with Alzheimer’s in Japan
An ultra-tech device that helps Japanese citizens find an individual with Alzheimer’s who is lost somewhere in the city. The device has been tested with success in the city of Kitakyushu. Service company ALSOK developed the product, Mimamori Tag, that is different from the uncomfortably large bracelets or GPS Read More.