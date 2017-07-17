The truth and lies about vaccinations

The truth and lies about vaccinationsby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.17
It is not true that vaccines contain toxic and hazardous substances such as mercury, formaldehyde and aluminium. While, there is no doubt that the current decline in immunizing has caused the upsurge of certain diseases such as measles in Itay, and could lead to the return of diseases which are now absent from this country, such as polio and diphtheria, which are not yet eradicated from the world. The National Institute of Health (ISS), who have recently published a Fact Checking, says that on the one hand they want to tell people the reality, and on the other to dispel all the myths and misconceptions on this subject. Including the mistaken belief that, because of the legal obligation, the number of vaccines administered to children in the first year of life will increase. The new legislation, in fact, does not change the vaccination schedule, the immunizations and scan time remain the same. Parents who have immunized their children, with the recommended and compulsory vaccines, when they started school, have protected their children from 10 diseases and in some regions other diseases, such as pneumococcus.
