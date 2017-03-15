The town hall in Spain that gives tips about the safe use of drugs

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.15

Harsh criticism in Spain after a flyer was released by the town of Castellón containing tips on how to take drugs safely. Without any reference about why not to use the substances. Written on the occasion of a special event in the Ayuntamiento de Castellón, the flyer was aimed primarily at girls to warn them about possible dangers. Among suggestions, some say “use [drugs] with trusted people who can take care of you”, “get informed about the quality and the effects of various substances”, “become familiar with doses of each drug and consume them gradually and in small doses “. The initiative, anyway, was removed after harsh criticism arose among some associations and politicians at a national level.