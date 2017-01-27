The top 5 of the most promising jobs of 2017

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.27

Which are the most profitable professions for the year 2017? LinkedIN, the social network that connect job seekers and recruiters, has told us. Its ranking is based on data and projections collected in the USA:

1) Hospitalist (Median Base Salary: $222,000).

2) Pharmacist (Median Base Salary: $123,000).

3) Sales Engineer (Median Base Salary:$80,000).

4) Site Reliability Engineer (Median Base Salary: $140,000).

5) Product Manager (Median Base Salary: $97,500).