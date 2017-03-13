Three women behind the new family friendly guide for parents

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.13

Family Welcome is an online blog designed to help families with small children. It is managed in Rome by a group of mothers and in just four years, this local guide has successful grown to a national scale, providing information on a host of family-friendly places and activities in Italy. We spoke with Teresa Saragò, one of the three founding partners.

Question: When and why was Family Welcome created?

Answer : The blog was created in 2013 by Priscilla, one of the two founding members, who was inspired by the following: her dismissal and discovering a Spanish web site which helped mums and dads who were struggling with young children. Years ago, Priscilla moved from Rome to Madrid with her new born son to join her husband who was there on business. In Madrid, and a little confused about her new environment, she found mammaproof.org , a site that gave information about all the family friendly places in the Spanish capital. When she returned to Italy with her family, she wanted to import this great idea and began by setting up a personal blog. Then came the cold realization that she had actually lost her job. This sequence of events led her to turn the idea into a new job and so Family Welcome was created. This also became a reality for a group of former working mums who, after meeting Priscilla at their kid’s kindergarten, formed a strong all female network.

Q: Specifically, what kind of services do you offer?

A: Our main service is to classify the sites from the standpoint of family needs, especially in Rome and Milan, where we have recently opened a second location. In particular, our menu varies from family travel ideas, restaurants offering organic baby food to family friendly spas. In addition to Museums and cinemas that host exhibitions, installations, and performances to children’s clothes shops. We also offer a whole range of suggestions for: holidays with children (even in the most unexpected places such as Cuba and the Maldives!), Ideas to keep them entertained at home on the cold and wintry Sundays, tips for chores and handmade gifts. Finally, there is also a section dedicated to Mum herself, to help her take care of her own personal needs: health and beauty, psychological well-being and naturally feeding baby and changing nappies; all based on our own personal experiences.

Q: I see that you have a large following, who are your readers?

A: In addition to mothers, dads are our second largest readers who use our “tips.” Bearing in mind that today, unlike before, dads spend much more time with their children. This is also the case where the couple are separated or divorced. The needs of foreign families who live here or are on holiday in Italy cannot be underestimated, and they can easily find thousands of ideas for family-friendly places to go.

Q: Have you helped any particular women or families who were in serious difficulty and if so are you proud?

A: Definitely, immigrant mothers and families on small budgets for whom we organize events, collecting toys and clothes, throughout the year with associations and local and international NGOs.