The three principle causes of death among young people throughout the world

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.17

1.2 million adolescents die in the world each year. To denounce this figure is the World Health Organization (WHO). Also listing the three leading cause of these numerous deaths. In order, there are automobile accidents, infections/respiratory illnesses, and suicide. The majority of deaths occur in Africa and southeast Asia. As for gender differences, car accidents can be seen mostly among males in the 15 – 19 age range. While respiratory pathologies and suicides take the lives of many more victims, respectively among girls between the ages of 10 – 14 and 15 – 19. Deaths that – according to the WHO – could be amply avoided and that reflect the still insufficient commitment on the part of governments to create youth-oriented policies that are concrete and efficient.