The three principle causes of death among young people throughout the world

The three principle causes of death among young people throughout the worldby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.17
1.2 million adolescents die in the world each year. To denounce this figure is the World Health Organization (WHO). Also listing the three leading cause of these numerous deaths. In order, there are automobile accidents, infections/respiratory illnesses, and suicide. The majority of deaths occur in Africa and southeast Asia. As for gender differences, car accidents can be seen mostly among males in the 15 – 19 age range. While respiratory pathologies and suicides take the lives of many more victims, respectively among girls between the ages of 10 – 14 and 15 – 19. Deaths that – according to the WHO – could be amply avoided and that reflect the still insufficient commitment on the part of governments to create youth-oriented policies that are concrete and efficient.
Despite having HIV they will live until retirementToday, a 21-year old individual who is HIV positive has a life expectancy of 78 years, almost as long as his/her healthy peers. This reason data emerged in a study published in The Lancet undertaken by a team of researchers from the University of Bristol, using a sample of 88,500 Read More...
A young man invents a bra that can save many women’s livesJulian Rios Cantu, an 18-year-old Mexican boy invented Eva, a hi-tech bra that might be able to identify early symptoms of breast cancer. Enabling women who wear it to benefit from early intervention. Julian was only 13 when his mom died of breast cancer, despite having had a double mastectomy. Read More...
The incredible story of a baby born oldShe is not yet 2 years old, and she is already old. Marian Mcglockin, in fact, is one of 500 people in the world with Infantile Alzheimer’s. Scientifically classified as an illness called Niemann Pick, type C. This rare pathology is called by a mutation in the gene NPC. Which Read More...
Social smoking as bad as a regular cigaretteSocial smokers face similar risks of heart problems and cholesterol to those who smoke every day. In a new study, published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, the research team tested almost 40,000 participants and they found 17% of those they surveyed were daily smokers, and more than 10% Read More...
Psychedelic drugs could lower the risk of suicidePsychedelic drugs decrease suicidal thoughts, a new study claims. A four-year study by researchers in Canada found female sex workers were far less likely to consider taking their own lives after taking drugs like ecstasy or ayahuasca. The findings, presented at last week's Psychedelic Science conference in California, are based Read More...
Business for stessed-out new parents who need to napA special “sleep class” for tired and stressed-out parents. This is an experimental program being launched by the health clubs throughout England with the name of personal trainer, David Lloyd. The “sleep sessions” will primarily be offered in the afternoon when the little ones are in pre-school or in elementary Read More...