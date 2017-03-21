The technology MATIA will eliminate white canes and retire seeing-eye-dogs soon

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.03.21

Not too long from now, blind individuals will be able to move freely in any urban environment with none of the usual supports that come to mind: white canes, seeing-eye-dogs, or audio products. Thanks to intelligent devices like MATIA, that connects to a Smartphones or tablets, that use detectors to survey the surrounding environment. In fact, it has 14 sensors that utilize an artificial neural network and reports data in real-time pertaining to all possible obstacles, that are then reported in words and sounds. In addition, MATIA is able to recognize facial expressions and emotions and, therefore, can launch a call for emergency help should it be necessary. The device has been tested by 30 blind users and many countries are interested in its production. The primary objective of its inventor, 23-year-old Polish man, Piotr Psyllos, who already has 2 successful inventions under his belt (a self-translating glove for people with language difficulties and a ring that helps blind people use a cellular phone) is to facilitate access to technology for everyone.