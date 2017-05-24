The T-shirt for early diagnosis of lung disease

Related:

The Accademia dei Lincei also supports obligatory vaccination "Vaccines are the lowest cost medical intervention that have defeated diseases causing disastrous epidemics".The statement in the report on the issue recently unanimously approved by the Accademia dei Lincei (Lincean Academy). With this document, it comes down in favour of immunisation, providing the pillars upon which its development is based

HPV vaccine is 100% effective at protecting men The first long-term study conducted into the HPV vaccine confirm it is almost 100 percent effective at protecting men from developing oral cancer. The study on HPV vaccines leading to oral cancer in men was led by Dr. Maura Gillison of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

EU rewards NGOs initiatives in the field of vaccination The European Commission dedicates this year's EU Health Award to initiatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that contributed or are contributing to high standards of public health in the European Union through vaccination. With this award, the European Commission will highlight and reward outstanding initiatives of international, European, national or regional

Fake news on vaccines means Italy lags behind poorer countries Italian "performance" with respect to vaccines is now worse than that for many African countries. The percentage of Italians who have been vaccinated against diseases such as tetanus, whopping cough and diphtheria has dropped to 93%, below that in Rwanda and Tanzania (98%) and Eritrea, Botswana and Algeria (94%).

Here the professionalism is a guarantee among the younger practitioners If you have doubts about trusting new doctors, you might change your mind after reading a recent Harvard study. From which emerged data pertaining to patients over-65 taken care of in the hospital by very young physicians, where there was an average death rate of 10,8% was recorded. Against 12,1%