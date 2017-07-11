The summer holidays are bad for children’s health and fitness

The summer holidays are bad for children’s health and fitnessby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.11
Lack of physical activity during the summer holidays is having a detrimental effect on children’s fitness levels, with youths losing most of the fitness they gain at school, according to a study by UK Active that measured 400 pupils before and after the summer holidays. The authors found that, on average, British school children lose 80% of the fitness they build up during term time through “lazy” time off, with activities such as summer camps and sports clubs out of financial reach for many parents. The authors believe the prohibitive cost of many school holiday activities, such as summer camps, means many of the poorest children are left slumped on the sofa in front of screens, putting them at much higher risk of deadly diseases such as heart disease, cancer and type-II diabetes in later life. The results were most pronounced among children from the poorest 25% of families, whose deterioration was 18 times greater than those from the richest 25%.
This is how the author of Harry Potter helps small orphans
Eliminate the need for orphanages and homes for abandoned children over the next 20 years. J.K. Rowling, «mother» of Harry Potter has made this promise. To do this, she has created a foundation that improves the lives of abandoned children and disabled kids who do not receive the attention they Read More.
1 million British children are suffering from mental health problems
Close to one million children living in the UK are suffering from mental health problems, according to new research. A report by the Children's Commissioner for England warned of a crisis for childhood mental health in the UK, with 800,000 children living with mental health issues. The report also found Read More.
Italy makes top 10 of best countries in the world for children
Italy has made the list of top 10 best countries in the world to be a child. Ahead of Germany, Spain, France, and Great Britain. At least that’s what the report published by Save the Children attests: to arrive at this classification, a 172 countries were evaluated. The results also Read More.
School lunches help save millions of British children from hunger
As many as 3 million British children are at risk of malnutrition by the end of the school year. In fact, there has been an increase in the number of families who could not otherwise provide regular, healthy, and balanced daily meals for their child, without the assistance of the school. Read More.
Child poverty rate to hit 30% in Britain after Brexit
The upward trend in child poverty in the UK has continued for the third year running, with the percentage of children classed as poor at its highest level since the start of the decade, according to household data published by the UK government. About 4 million, or around 30%, are Read More.
For kids on the streets, B&B represent a “non-solution”
England's “solution B&B” for homeless children is under attack. In the absence of financial resources and structures dedicated to this population, the British mayors have already decided to take in 2,500 homeless minors, using make-shift bed and breakfast operations. With super-small rooms and lacking even the minimal requirements for adequate Read More.