The story of the black-and-white child with an extra chromosome

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.21

“Once upon a time there was a black-and-white child who was crouched in his cradle of water, in silence.“ His future mother, during an ultrasound, discovered that the little child she was carrying inside her had an extra chromosome, for a total of 47. The verdict left no doubts: it was Down’s Syndrome. After a moment of despair, she and her husband accepted the challenge brought by this new life. The mom decided to talk about what was happening with their other daughter, who started drawing. The drawings became a story and the story now is a video, realized in Italy and presented today on the occasion of the World Down Syndrome Day. But what about the black-and-white baby? He became “a colorful child as all the other children.”