The story of capital punishment in Arkansas is only at the beginning

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.04.24

What has been going on over the last 8/9 days in the impenetrable Cummins Unit, at the main penitentiary in the state of Arkansas, is destined to have a distinctive place in the rich and complicated annals of justice made in USA.

To understand why, one need only look at the minutes preceding midnight last Thursday. When, the end of a 12-year truce came to a halt, with a needle filled with a lethal substance was stuck in the arm of Ledell Lee, sentenced to the Death Penalty for homicide. This execution is part of a complex scenario that has been filled with dramatic crescendo, but which is anything but finished. That all got started last week when a state authority announced that from the Monday after Easter (not celebrated in these parts) until the end of April, there would have been as many as 8 convicted criminals accompanied to the Death Chamber. A decision that shocked even a nation like America, not exactly shy when it comes to putting people to death. Seeing as even in this country noted for its long history of capital punishment, a “final solution” like the one coming out of Little Rock, had never even been conceived of, let alone, acted on.

But on Easter Monday, while Don W. Davis, the intended “number one” left his cell and started his final walk, the first of many surprises unfolded. The Supreme Court, with a decision never before seen in limite mortis, asked for a suspension. So that there could be a more thorough investigation into whether the sentence had been influenced by the compromised intellectual capacities of the convicted man and by his inability to economically secure the high level legal assistance necessary for his defense.

Good news for him and oddly, also for convicted felon number 2. Seeing that, based on the rigid prison protocol in place, despite the fact that his fate was to follow that of number 1, his life was spared, for the time being. Though it is not clear for how long. A “stop” that infuriated Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, and with him, a sizable portion of the local community, heavily pro-Death Penalty. After which the decision came down to continue with the executions “according to schedule”. Which means that it was couple Stacey Johonson and Ledell Lee’s turn. But, not even this went smoothly. Not totally, in any event. Seeing as on Wednesday, 24 hours from the “dead line”, justice stepped in again and suspended the first of the two executions. At this point, poor Ledell Lee’s fate became a hot potato, tossed back and forth between the Supreme Court and local authorities. Concluding with a verdict, albeit a close one, (5 to 4) against him. And we know how the story ends.