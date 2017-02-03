The story of a young girl with Down’s Syndrome in the era of Trump

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.03

It took two weeks to understand that Laura’s almond eyes were not due to her Asian heritage, but instead, to her having been born with Down’s Syndrome. The choice to not undergo any genetic testing during pregnancy had been agreed upon by George Estreich and his wife. But, as he explains in his book “The Shape of The Eye”, one is never ready for this kind of “news”.

American born, of a Japanese mother, 52-year-old Estreich is an ex-professor of creative writing, poet, guitarist (in band “Mule on Fire”), converted to full-time Dad. He started to document his experience raising his daughter when she was only 3 and a half months old. “At the time we had another daughter, who is now a young woman” – he declared – “so we thought we were prepared: but in the beginning it was very difficult”. A congenital heart defect and another problem that kept her from being able to eat independently, led to surgical interventions and forced Laura to have to stay in the hospital permanently for her first weeks of life.

With the complicated first year behind us, suddenly everything started going better than expected. Despite the discouraging, pessimistic previsions of the doctors, at 21 months, our little girl was already crawling, walking, and most importantly, eating. Results that Dad Estreich confesses are due to a small, family secret: Ranch dressing. Thanks to this common American salad condiment based on vinegar, yogurt and chives, little Laura became motivated to encounter, explore and love food.

Today, Laura is 16 years old and lives with her family in Corvallis, Oregon, where she spends her days going to school (perfectly integrated into the mainstream classroom), doing homework (that she does entirely on her own), and watching her favorite telefilm in streaming. “She goes about her life totally independently. She has her own way of doing things and her own identity”. Laura’s strong personality warms the hearts of her parents, especially when they think about the future, and about what the Americans call the cliff”. Which means the moment when kids turn 21, finish school, and begin their life as an adult. A delicate passage for any child, but especially for one like Laura, who lives with a disability.

“I can’t help but think that the future will be a fragile one for my daughter” – admits Estreich – “and with the election of Trump, the situation can only get worse”. The words of the Professor, hint that the existence of the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), passed in 1975, to allow individuals with intellectual and motor disabilities to attend public schools, could very well be in danger. A subject about which, the newly appointed Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, preferred not to comment, when interviewed. Casting a shadow on the future of the over 2.8 million American minors with disabilities.