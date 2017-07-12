The smell that makes your mouth water, makes you fat

by Angelica Basile - 2017.07.12

The smell of food does not inhibit, but increases the sense of hunger. This is supported by a significant study, recently published in the journal of Cell Metabolism, which was carried out on mice. Depending on whether or not they had a sense of smell, they had different reactions to the same type of high-fat diet. In particular, those who sense of smell was inhibited, only increased their weight by 10%; while others even doubled their weight. But this was not the case only for the already obese guinea pigs, who once their sense of smell was inhibited, and continuing to be fed foods rich in sugars, they lost a significant amount of weight. This is because the sense of smell affects the decisions of our brain to store ingested calories rather than burning them. This is a mechanism that, according to the authors of this study, could also be useful for humans who want to lose weight.