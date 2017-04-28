The serious political error behind the NGO/illegal immigrant debate

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.04.28

With respect to the explosive NGO-illegal immigrant controversy raised by West on a number of occasions, we interviewed an expert in the field, Professor Marco Lombardi from the Università Cattolica di Milano.

Question: Could you help us to form a detailed picture of the dynamics of NGO rescue operations in the Mediterranean and how these may facilitate the activities of traffickers?

A: There has always been a degree of uncertainty shrouding the rescue operations for immigrants on trafficker routes that mirrors the haziness that has characterised the debate on security and immigrant influx. In reality, a lot has been said about this issue but the discussion has also been marked by highly ideological stances. All and sundry have always opposed each other without addressing the question, exclusively pro-rejection for security reasons or to combat terrorism or pro-acceptance in the name of solidarity, denying any objective consideration of the exploitation of the influx by criminals and terrorism. This narrow and self-interested debate has prevented considered analysis of the question and the creation of forms of appropriate governance. Significant uncertainty has favoured the activation of a number of players, each working to its own set of objectives and terms of engagement, aimed at offering an operative response to the question. The world has changed in recent years: conflict is played out in the form of the “Hybrid War”, a conflict involving a number of players, in violent opposition, who do not respect any rules and one that is pervasive, de-localised and diffuse. Various players oppose each other in the Mediterranean area: human traffickers interested in business, terrorist groups that exploit these mobility channels offering the traffickers “area security”, NGO and various private interests that are committed to rescue in the name of inalienable solidarity and perhaps also in the name of unspeakable amounts of money, navies of Rivera countries called to protect their country’s safety and governments of bankrupt countries that exploit the situation in the form of negotiated extortion. The object of the exchange of these structured processes are the immigrants who are not unknowing victims but rather individuals who make the most of the chance to leave. The vulnerability is generated by lack of understanding of these processes. In conclusion, it is not the NGOs that promote trafficking but all the players involved who operate in support of each other. Only the responsible action of the government can reorganise this system of relationships by defining a system of priorities.

Q: How can this vicious circle be broken?

A: The first step is awareness of the situation. The second is the system of priorities: who has the right and the duty to govern determines a system of priorities that establishes the system of rules. As I said above, this is not happening at the moment: each player applies its own system of rules independently of the others; each finds justification for intervention by others in the light of its own system of rules. If the priority is the management of the influx and focus on the security of the country then we need:

- to be certain who has the right to come into Europe and how this right can be exercised,

- to be certain about what crime is committed by those who do not have a right or encourage others to do so, how to stop and penalise this and

- to be clear that the rules are applied to all players and no-one is above the law.

This is not happening now or each player interprets the situation in light of its own and not-shared priorities.

Q: If it adopts the principle of “we need to save everyone”, won’t the Italian Government be open to extortion by human traffickers?

A: First of all the “we need to save everyone” principle could be a priority, one that a number of NGOs have adopted, along with the complicity of the government that deploys the Navy as a smokescreen to “narrate the tale” that it would like to do otherwise. However, this is a low-level strategy rather than a government approach, the result of which is increasingly that the NGOs shoulder the traffickers and the boats of the Navy are forced to adapt. I don’t think that it’s even about extortion, it’s worse, it’s a choice, so you can’t even justify it by saying it’s about being extorted. The basic issue is to state clearly what is the objective of the action: the costs can only be evaluated after choices have been made.