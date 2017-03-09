The school crisis here sounds idiotic

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.09

If you want to know in advance about the school of the future, go to Copenhagen. It is there your will find the recently inaugurated International School. Developed on an area of 25 thousand square meters in the District of Nordhavn, the building has an outer cover with 12,000 solar panels that make it the world’s largest photovoltaic facade. According to the builder’s estimates, it will be able to provide electricity for more than half of the annual requirements of the school. Inside, the teachers can adjust the brightness in the classrooms to combine it with the natural light outside. In this way, students can have their lessons in the intensity of light that is best for learning. But it’s not just the materials it is made of that makes this structure a model of sustainability. On the roof, for example, they have installed a greenhouse where students can grow vegetables that are then consumed in a hi-tech canteen, equipped with a sophisticated system of recycling for waste products.

Sustainability at CIS from Copenhagen International School on Vimeo.