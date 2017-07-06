The sad reality of British old peoples’ homes

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.06

Expired medicines, lack of qualified care personnel, and overall mistreatment. o qThese is description of only a few of the conditions that characterize one third of the retirement homes in England. The alarm was launched by the Care Quality Commission, a government authority that is responsible for quality control in the residence homes for the elderly. Results from their evaluation of more than 24,000 of such home throughout the National territory, highlighted numerous forms of abuse that the residents experienced. From a total lack of assistance with basic personal hygiene, eating and washing to being given pills or syrups that were expired. In addition, they were awakened during the night and forced to go to the bathroom and/or wash themselves, so as not to disturb personnel later. As a result, a proposal to the Government urged immediate attention to to this emergency situation, as well as to the development of adequate services for the elderly, given the rapid aging of the population.