The role of cannabis in treating MS symptoms

Related:

Historic sentence on domestic cultivation of cannabis In Italy, cultivation of marijuana at home is not a crime, as long as it done according to “domestic” methods. And, not, on the other hand “according to methods of formal agricultural cultivation”. Such is the language in a recent sentence pronounced by the Court of Cassation, who decided to absolve Read More.

In Uruguay cannabis is being sold in pharmacies Uruguay’s government has given the green light for the sale in pharmacies of cannabis for recreational use. For now, 16 pharmacies have signed up for being able to sell it. But, the number is expected to rise to at least 30 in the next months. Since 2013, this South American Read More.

A yes for Cannabis, Chamber of Deputies gives the go ahead The Italian Chamber of Deputies has given the go-ahead for the signatures collected for the popular law for the legalization of cannabis in Italy. The President Laura Boldrini has informed the Luca Coscioni Association and the Italian Radicals that the certificates delivered in the election on 11 November last year Read More.

In Nevada marijuana is victim of its own success Boom in marijuana sales in Nevada only one week from the law being in force, after legalization was voted in November. In fact, only since July 1st has marijuana been sold for recreational use. A regulation that created a literal invasion of dispensaries, that generated revenues totaling about $3 million. With Read More.

Young Italians are the second most frequent consumers of cannabis in EU Itay classified as the second largest consumer of cannabis in Europe, among young people. Over the last twelve months, 19% of young Italians claimed to have used marijuana, a percentage that is inferior only to that of France, which recorded 22.1% usage in the same age group. At least, these Read More.