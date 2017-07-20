The road is clear for the Deaflympics 2017

Related:

Double hand transplant gives little Zion a new life A US boy who made history as the world's first child to have a double hand transplant is now swinging a baseball bat well. It is two years since Zion Harvey, who is now 10, was given new hands, and his doctors say they are amazed by and incredibly proud of

People with disabilities more than twice as likely to be victims of violent crime Between 2011 and 2015, U.S. people with disabilities ages 12 and older were victimized at two-and-a-half times the rate of the general population, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Statistics. Among people with disabilities, the agency found that individuals with cognitive issues

A tactile comic book for the blind There is also a tactile comic with haut-relief in the 57the International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. Designed by Max (who is the cartoonist Francesc Capdevila, winner of the 2007 National Award for Comic in Spain), the drawings were created in collaboration with the participants who are blind,

Outstanding rap in sign-language The sign-language version of rapper, Waka Flocka Flame's hit created an absolute frenzy. The performance was executed by well-known American sign-language interpreter Holly Maniatty during Manchester, UK Firefly Music Festival that took place a few weeks ago. Holly danced and signed perfectly for the non-hearing public, as she followed the

Italian schools under observation to guarantee disabled pupils' rights A monitoring campaign across Italy to check the real inclusion of disabled people at school. It was launched by the National Association of Families of People with Intellectual and/or Relational Disabilities (ANFFAS) and aims at finding out all the possible injustices and obstacles that students with disabilities can encountered during