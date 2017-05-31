The right to equality pits everyone against each other

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.05.31

The eminent French sociologist François Dubet, Director of École des Hautes Etudes Sociales in Paris, for the first time clarifies and analyses the reasons for the social resentment that is exploited and played upon by populist parties all over the world.

Question: In Le Monde on the 23rd May, you claimed that the culture of equal rights feeds social pessimism. Why is this so?

Answer: A paradox that has already been illustrated by Tocqueville. Democratic societies, in fact, in claiming inequality to be a right render any form of inequality as intolerable. I will try to explain more fully. It being understood that the rejection of inequality is a measure of social progress, there is, however, little doubt that the ideology of equality as an absolute right has created in many a type of “preventive diffidence”. So much that we fear or perceive a dangerous increase in abuse of power or discrimination even when, in the light of the facts, we can see that this is not the case. Consequently, we are no longer willing to accept forms of discrimination that, for better or worse, were tolerated in the past. Three examples may help to clarify my thinking.

The first concerns the condition of women. Even given that there is still a lot to be done to ensure sexual equality, enormous inroads have unquestionably been made in the last half century. However, for this very reason women today no longer tolerate forms of discrimination that their “ancestors” did not consider as such.

The second concerns the children of immigrants. They have higher expectations and better socio-economic conditions compared to their parents who had just arrived in the host country. However, for this very reason they are not even remotely prepared to suffer discrimination and oppression that, on the other hand, their mothers and father considered largely acceptable.

The third concerns the school. In the past there were, for example, schools for the common people and elitist ones for the upper classes. A clear-cut but socially acceptable distinction. This is no longer the case. With the acceptance of the universal right to education for all, to achieve success, not only do people demand the right to study but, above all, to do so in the best high schools and best universities. When these expectations are even minimally neglected, it unleashes a sense of injustice that feeds pessimism and bad feeling.

This rejection of any form of inequality in modern society is further accentuated by the fact that everything is now more visible and transparent. Compared to the past any minimal disparity (geographical, gender-based, educational, professional, etc.) is “communicated and commented” via the Web. In short, resentment and anger now increase at a greater rate than real social inequality.

Question: You claim that the perception of inequality has changed compared to the past. How and why?

Answer: For a long time inequalities were an integral part of the social class hierarchy. However, within the respective classes, individuals felt equal to each other, and in the overwhelming majority of cases, had a strong common sense of belonging and shared social, political and cultural values. Inequality was experienced and fought against as a collective issue. The battle for political and employment rights was not fought on an individual level but involved entire social groups. Using a play on words, we could say that, in some ways, he who was against Marxism was himself Marxist.

Today, however, we live in times of multiple disparities in which individuals are forced, based on various indicators, to deal with a wide range of inequalities such as income, age, training, physical well-being and place of residence to name just a few. Each of us can personally experience conditions of equality and inequality at the same time. For example, you can be a temporary employee but well paid, or well paid but live in an area with few services and so on.

The truth is that the decline of industrial society has caused the explosion and widespread distribution of this sense of intolerance towards inequalities, experienced in an individual sense with permanent comparison with your “neighbour”.

France is an exemplary case: social inequalities decreased up until the end of the ’90s and the gap between the richest and poorest 10% remained stable, yet 80% of the French population state that they feel maltreated and victims of unprecedented discriminations.

Question: You state that resentment grows rather than decreases in equal opportunity and equal chance societies. Why is this so?

Answer: The great dilemma of democratic society is why injustices exist if it is true that we are all equal. There are two answers: one is European and the other is American.

Industrial societies have focused on guaranteeing equality between social groups that is, closing the gap between one social class and the other. In this sense, social justice aims to reduce disparities between the richest and poorest through the Welfare State and public services. This model worked between 1920 and 1980.

The United States, however, being a society of immigrants, waged everything on equal chances. In this case, social justice has as its mission not the closing of the gap between social groups but guaranteeing that anyone has the chance, if worthy, to reach any social position. In this sense, social justice means encouraging social mobility, fighting against discrimination and allowing those who are worthy to achieve success. This is why the American dream is different from the European socialist dream now facing a serious crisis.

Undoubtedly, over time the two models have influenced one another in turn. We should point out, however, that we are referring to two different concepts of justice. The European one is based on the main groups and social classes and is focused on work and exploitation. The American is based on the individual and in exceptional cases certain groups because they are discriminated against and is more sensitive to identity issues (cultural, sexual, etc.). They are two legitimate models of social justice but relate to two profoundly different concepts of social life.

Question: You claim that really meritocratic societies are more inclined to tolerate social inequality. Why?

Answer: Numerous studies have shown that, compared to European societies, those that promote equality of opportunity, such as the American one, are more inclined to accept inequalities. This is because the principle of merit gives all the right, based on skill, to reach even the highest levels of the social ladder. It is this very “right to success for all” that allows all to accept inequalities as part of the game. A very tough model given that on one hand it rewards whoever is worthy but on the other justifies the discriminations suffered by the “unworthy” or the losers. This last aspect is one that the American philosopher John Rawls continues to highlight. We should note, however, that the losers must accept defeat so that the winners get what they deserve. Their fate is not the concern of the collective group.

It is clear that the European model is in serious difficulty. What is less clear, however, is if we Europeans are ready to take note and do what it takes to make it work as it should.