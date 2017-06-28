The right to artificial insemination for all women has finally arrived

The right to artificial insemination for all women has finally arrivedby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.28
All women should have the right to medically assisted procreation, including lesbians and singles. At least that is what the experts making up the French Ethical Committee pronounced. Convinced that the laws of the country must keep pace with social change, with particular attention to the role of women. As the law stands now, only heterosexual couples of childbearing age can have access to the assisted procreation methods. These techniques, in fact, are to be used exclusively in the case of infertility of the couple, that must be diagnosed by a medical professional, according to the law in force. If, then, the indications of the Committee are adopted, and become obligatory, this would totally overturn the models used to date.
