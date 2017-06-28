The right to artificial insemination for all women has finally arrived

Related:

How many Italian women suffer from post-partum depression? It has been estimated that between 10% - 20% of women in Italy suffer from post-partum depression. While 1 in 7 experiences anxiety after having given birth to her child. Loss of appetite, sadness, insomnia, lack of energy and irritability are the most common symptoms. But, some women can also Read More.

More women over 35 have abortions than teenagers In England and Wales more abortions were performed last year on women approaching middle age than on teenagers. Official figures from the Department of Health show steadily rising numbers of abortions among over 35s that have now overtaken those among teens. Abortions among women over 35, counted at 28,562 in Read More.

How many women are travelling from Northern Ireland to England for an abortion? More than 700 women travelled from Northern Ireland to England for an abortion in 2016, obliged to travel because the procedure remains illegal in most circumstances in the region. Terminations are illegal in Northern Ireland unless a woman’s life is in danger or there is a serious risk to her Read More.

New moms in Holland are happy because they have special support Perhaps Italian women are not having children also because there are no Kraamzorg (special maternity nurses). A real, live Mary Poppins of modern times, who is provided by the Dutch healthcare system, to new mothers at home. To help with diaper changing, measuring and weighing the newborn, helping to understand why Read More.

The Italian population is still declining despite immigrants The decrease of the Italian population still goes on. According to the National Institute of Statistics (Istat), after the historic decline recorded last year, as of December 31, 2016 the total number of inhabitants stood at 60,589,445, more than 5 million of whom had foreign citizenship: 8.3% at national level. Read More.