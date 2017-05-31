The revolutionary Finnish idea of a school without subjects

The revolutionary Finnish idea of a school without subjectsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.31
Finland has given birth to the a school that no longer teaches singular subjects. It uses a multidisciplinary approach that, on the basis of a topic, explores all subjects. History, geography, literature. This is the revolutionary educational approach launched by the Comprehensive School of Hauho. Here, it is normal to see a teacher showing on the classroom’s interactive smart board, a video explaining the day the Mount Vesuvius erupted and destroyed the cities of Herculaneum and Pompeii. A way to compare ancient Rome with modern Finland. One group looks at Roman baths and today’s luxury spas; another puts the Colosseum up against modern-day stadiums. Then, they use 3D printers to create a miniature of their Roman building, which will eventually be used as pieces for a class-wide board game. So, the children are also gaining skills in technology, research, communication and cultural understanding.
