The recession does not justify firing employees with disabilities

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.24

In Italy, a company in difficulty, cannot fire a disabled employee if this would take them under the minimum reserve level. For this reason, the Court of Cassation has rejected an appeal by an employer against the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Milan that declared the inclusion of an invalid amongst those fired as part of redundancy measures as illegal and has forced reinstatement. This is because his expulsion was not in keeping with the law that obliges a company to employ a certain percentage of disabled individuals relative to total staff numbers. The Supreme Court judges pointed out that the interests of the employer in downscaling when faced with economic difficulties cannot prevail over obligatory employment in keeping with legal commitments. All is explained in the sentence: «in such a way as to protect the disabled person from “barriers of a different nature (that) could disadvantage their complete and effective participation in society on the basis of equality with others».