The recession does not justify firing employees with disabilities

The recession does not justify firing employees with disabilitiesby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.24
In Italy, a company in difficulty, cannot fire a disabled employee if this would take them under the minimum reserve level. For this reason, the Court of Cassation has rejected an appeal by an employer against the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Milan that declared the inclusion of an invalid amongst those fired as part of redundancy measures as illegal and has forced reinstatement. This is because his expulsion was not in keeping with the law that obliges a company to employ a certain percentage of disabled individuals relative to total staff numbers. The Supreme Court judges pointed out that the interests of the employer in downscaling when faced with economic difficulties cannot prevail over obligatory employment in keeping with legal commitments. All is explained in the sentence: «in such a way as to protect the disabled person from “barriers of a different nature (that) could disadvantage their complete and effective participation in society on the basis of equality with others».
In France some of the best artisans are individuals with disabilities
Luthiers, chefs, florists, and carpenters. These are among the professions where very talented individuals with disabilities can be found. And this year, they can officially participate in the competition that takes place every 3 years in France, “Un des meilleurs ouvriers de France”. Winners will be able to receive an Read More.
A new school helps autistic people to get into tech fields
A new startup called Coding Autism, which launched earlier this month, is developing a school in Los Angeles to teach autistic people coding, web development, and software engineering skills. Participants in the program will attend a 15-week, full-time bootcamp to build up their tech talents. The program also includes resume Read More.
One of the most famous “in” designers has autism
Garments designed by Michael Ryan Andolsek enchant thousands of people all over the world and are the fruit of an unquestionably special talent. The twenty-five year old native of Germany is one of very few designers in the world to have an autistic disorder. Despite various problems when he was still a Read More.
How many fatal accidents occurred at work in the European Union?
In 2014, 3 348 fatal accidents occurred at work in the European Union (EU). This represents a standardised incidence rate of 2.3 fatal accidents per 100,000 workers. Standardised incidence rates aim to eliminate differences in the structures of countries' economies. They correspond to the number of accidents per 100 000 Read More.
A kit that helps teachers in France discuss disability
How should one discuss the theme of disability in class? Now teachers in France have a special kit to help them decide the best answer to this question. The kit proposed by ONISEP, “Disability and an inclusive school” (downloadable online) is a new instrument dedicated to teaching professionals, to help Read More.
Company makes autism its strategic advantage
“We are only hiring individuals with autism. And it works!” Avencod, a French start-up in Nice, that offers services consultancy services in the technology sector uses this slogan. Founded by Laurent Delannoy e Laurence Vanbergue, the company decided to bet on the unique talent of individuals with autism and Asperger’s Read More.