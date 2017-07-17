The reason why the elderly sleep less

The reason why the elderly sleep lessby Angelica Basile - 2017.07.17
Sentinel-Mechanism could be responsible for the gradual loss of sleep that comes with the passing of years, as we age. It is the modus operandi in force since antiquity for the tribes and villages where the older people remained vigilant at night in order to protect the other members of the community. This is one type of organization that has survived to this day in the form of a spontaneous mental process as a kind of evolutionary legacy. Researchers at the University of Toronto have come to this conclusion, after studying the lifestyle of the Hadza for almost a month. This ethnic group in Tanzania, who still live by hunting and bartering are organized in groups of about 30 individuals and always select at least one person who stays awake to defend the others from nocturnal threats. Of the 220 hours in which the Hadza were monitored, only 18 minutes were “found”, where no one had remained awake. The authors of the study conclude that often those who are diagnosed with sleep problems, in fact, have nothing at all wrong.
List of countries where vaccine administration in pharmacy is allowed
Two weeks ago Federfarma and Sunifar Lombardia proposed to allow vaccinations in pharmacies. This is not permitted in Italy, but maybe not everybody knows that there are many Countries of the world where it is already possible. In particular, there are 13 States where administration in pharmacies by pharmacists is Read More.
The truth and lies about vaccinations
It is not true that vaccines contain toxic and hazardous substances such as mercury, formaldehyde and aluminium. While, there is no doubt that the current decline in immunizing has caused the upsurge of certain diseases such as measles in Itay, and could lead to the return of diseases which are Read More.
What is hiding behind healthcare tourism in Kiev?
They offer money to Italian physicians to encourage their patients to go to the Ukraine for their treatments. For this reason, the Italian Order of physician-surgeons and Dentists of Rome (OMCeO), presented to the Italian courts a case against the company “Hepatos-Kiev”. That, in a letter, sent to a gastroenterologists-hepatologist Read More.
Measles continues to spread and take lives in Europe
Ongoing measles outbreaks in the WHO European Region have caused 35 deaths in the past 12 months. The most recent fatality was a 6-year-old boy in Italy, where over 3300 measles cases and 2 deaths have occurred since June 2016. Several other countries have also reported outbreaks; according to national Read More.
Money rewards to pediatricians who vaccinate the most
“Scandalous is the word used to describe the agreement between the Tuscany region of Italy and pediatricians who will receive prize money, upon vaccinating all of their patients”. This is the comment made by one of the Italian consumer associations, Codacons, regarding the region’s decision to pay €15 for each Read More.
Anti-drowning vaccine is ready for families spending summer at the sea
Before packing your bags for summer vacation at the sea, have your kids take a swimming class. This is the only real “vaccination” against the Killer Sea, that each year, claims the lives of 140,219 kids under-15 throughout the world (WHO, 2014): double that of tuberculosis (69,648) and more than Read More.