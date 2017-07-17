The reason why the elderly sleep less

by Angelica Basile - 2017.07.17

Sentinel-Mechanism could be responsible for the gradual loss of sleep that comes with the passing of years, as we age. It is the modus operandi in force since antiquity for the tribes and villages where the older people remained vigilant at night in order to protect the other members of the community. This is one type of organization that has survived to this day in the form of a spontaneous mental process as a kind of evolutionary legacy. Researchers at the University of Toronto have come to this conclusion, after studying the lifestyle of the Hadza for almost a month. This ethnic group in Tanzania, who still live by hunting and bartering are organized in groups of about 30 individuals and always select at least one person who stays awake to defend the others from nocturnal threats. Of the 220 hours in which the Hadza were monitored, only 18 minutes were “found”, where no one had remained awake. The authors of the study conclude that often those who are diagnosed with sleep problems, in fact, have nothing at all wrong.