The rap song by Italian guys with Down’s syndrome is a real success

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.02

“We’re all the same, we’re all special” is what young people with Down’s syndrome of Reggio Calabria sing. This is a rap song made by the AIPD (Italian Association of People with Down’s Syndrome) of Reggio Calabria with the collaboration of the rappers Kento and Mad Simon. A song whose audio is available on all free streaming services and on all digital stores, which includes three simple key concepts: autonomy, rights, inclusion. The proceeds from the sale of the song will be entirely distributed to the Association, thus contributing to the many activities that volunteers have been pursuing for years.