The professionals who are impossible to find in Milan

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.13

In Milan, an average of 250 people a day are hired: 10 per hour, accounting for 1 in 10 in Italy. The young are the favourites: 37% are under 29 years of age compared, with 26% who are older. Men are more sought after 16.6% compared to women 13.5%. Despite this, the Chamber of Commerce is aware that companies in the Northern Italian capital have difficulties finding the right staff particularly with regard to specific skills. The hardest to find are computer technicians, engineering and production staff (53.8%), engineers and specialists in scientific disciplines and life science (53.4%), specialists in human and social sciences and the arts ( 42.2%) and business managers (42.1%). The most requested level of education is the high school diploma (36.3% of the total), followed by degree level (31%) and professional qualifications (12.3%). The skills most valued are the ability to work in a group (54.4%), flexibility and adaptation (53.8%).