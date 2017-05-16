The pimps are left behind for new type of workers’ cooperative

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.16

The first house of prostitution managed entirely by the female workers themselves, through their own foundation has opened in Amsterdam. My Red Light, is the name of the foundation and it constitutes a first for this business sector, at least in Holland. The house has 14 “shop windows” in the famed Red Light District, where about 40 sex workers will practice their trade. The objective is to avoid the common situation whereby the houses of prostitution (even the legal ones) fall into the hands of organized crime, at the expense of the well-being of the women. With this new formula, they will be the ones who determine the hours and the fees. The rooms will be bigger, more colorful than the traditional ones, and a full range of courses will be offered, from massage techniques to accounting and even management of tax returns. This represents an innovative business model in which even the Mayor of the city made a commitment: in fact, it was he who helped launch the project by sponsoring the feasibility study, completing a risk analysis, performing an investor search, and even finding financial backers.